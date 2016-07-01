Herpesviruses are responsible for an array of infections and diseases, including cold sores, shingles, genital herpes, and even some forms of cancer. Now, new research reveals how a revolutionary genome-editing technique called CRISPR/Cas9 could eliminate these viruses once and for all.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing tool shows promise for the elimination of herpesviruses.

Study co-author Ferdy R. van Diemen, of the University Medical Center Utrecht, the Netherlands, and colleagues recently published their findings in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

CRISPR/Cas9 is a novel system that enables researchers to target and alter the genome of an organism, either by cutting out, adding, or replacing parts of DNA strands.

This gene-editing tool has caused much excitement in the medical world, with researchers claiming the technology could help treat a variety of diseases.

Earlier this year, for example, a study published in the journal Science revealed how CRISPR/Cas9 restored muscle function in mouse models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

For this latest study, van Diemen and colleagues set out to investigate whether CRISPR/Cas9 could be an effective tool to eradicate herpesviruses from human cells.

There are a total of eight herpesviruses that are known to infect humans. Once a person is infected with one or more of these viruses, they lay dormant in the host cells for life; the viruses can reactivate at any point and cause symptoms.

The researchers focused on three herpes viruses: herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), human cytomegalovirus (HCMV), and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV).

HSV-1 is a cause of cold sores and HSV keratitis – an infection of the eye’s cornea. HCMV can cause birth defects, and EBV can cause mononucleosis and some cancers – such as Burkitt’s lymphoma.