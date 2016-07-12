The perfect cup of coffee has the ability to nurture your soul and fuel your body so you can take the morning head-on. Whether it’s the familiar flavor or amazing aroma, it’s safe to say that when you start your day with a cup of Joe, you’re starting it right.

Luckily, a dose of caffeine and a satisfying taste aren’t the only things coffee can give you. In fact, that cup of java can be good for your health as well.

Coffee can do many things for your body, but some are more impressive than others. Read on for three ways coffee can keep you healthy.

It can burn fat.

Caffeine has been known to stimulate thermogenesis, which is the way your body turns food into energy.

Drinking a cup of coffee increases the amount of calories your body burns throughout the day.

It can lower your risk of cancer.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that drinking four or five cups of coffee a day lowered common drinkers’ risk of colorectal cancer by 15 percent. It’s important to note that drinking more coffee doesn’t guarantee you won’t get cancer, but it may help prevent it.

It can protect your liver.

A University of Minnesota study found that high coffee intake decreased the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. Drink up, it’s doctor’s orders!