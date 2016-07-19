While steam inhalation is widely adopted in an attempt to ease a blocked nose, a new study suggests it is unlikely to work for chronic nasal congestion.

Despite its popularity, inhaling steam is unlikely to ease symptoms of chronic nasal congestion.

However, saline nasal irrigation – a technique used to “flush out” excess mucus from the nasal cavity – may be beneficial for chronic nasal congestion, according to the researchers.

Study leader Dr. Paul Little, professor of primary care research at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, and colleagues recently published their findings in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Nasal congestion is a common complaint, often caused by the common cold, flu, or sinus infection. Hay fever and other allergies, nasal polyps, and chronic sinusitis are some other causes of the condition.

While nasal congestion is just an irritation for the most part, it can cause other symptoms, such as headaches and blurred vision.

Steam inhalation and nasal irrigation are among the most commonly recommended techniques for the alleviation of nasal congestion; the National Institutes of Health recommend inhaling steam two to four times daily, through sitting in the bathroom with the shower running, for example.

But how effective are such methods for easing symptoms of nasal congestion? This is what Dr. Little and colleagues wanted to find out.