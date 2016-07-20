If you are currently weaning your baby and are not quite the domestic god or goddess in the kitchen, fear not. New research finds that home-cooked baby and infant foods are not necessarily superior to store-bought varieties.

Starting a baby on solid foods or weaning a baby can be a confusing time for parents with the plethora of differing opinions on the Internet and from family members.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend that babies are breastfed as their sole source of nutrition until the age of 6 months.

Although the introduction of solids is a major step in a child’s development and can be fun for the child to explore new flavors and textures, how do parents know that their child is getting the right nutrients?

A new study published online in the Archives of Disease in Childhood aims to help parents make the choice between homemade versus pre-made infant foods. The team set out to assess whether commercially available ready-made meals that are designed for young children met age-specific national dietary recommendations.

The researchers investigated the nutritional content, price, and food variety of commercial pre-prepared infant and young child feeding (IYCF) meals in the United Kingdom and compared them with home-cooked recipes obtained from cookbooks.