Uncovering new strategies to fight obesity is a key focus for researchers, given that the condition is a growing public health concern. Now, a new study sheds light on how the renin-angiotensin system – the hormone system that regulates blood pressure – may also promote excess weight gain. The discovery offers a potential target for obesity treatment.

Senior study author Justin Grobe, Ph.D., assistant professor of pharmacology at the University of Iowa, and colleagues published their findings in the journal Cell Reports.

While the role of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) in blood pressure control is well established, previous studies have indicated the RAS is also involved in energy balance and metabolism, suggesting the hormone system influences weight.

According to Grobe and colleagues, whether RAS promotes weight gain or weight loss depends on where in the body it is active. For example, if the RAS is highly active in the brain, it increases energy expenditure by boosting resting metabolism, which leads to weight loss.

However, If peripheral RAS activity is increased – that is, if there are high levels of the RAS hormone angiotensin circulating in the rest of the body – it reduces resting metabolism, causing weight gain. Heightened peripheral RAS is often found in obese individuals.

“At a very simplistic level, you can think of the brain RAS as the gas pedal on metabolism and the peripheral (circulating) RAS as the brake, with angiotensin as the driver,” explains Grobe.

For their study, Grobe and colleagues set out to investigate the mechanisms by which the peripheral RAS dampens resting metabolism, with the aim of bringing us closer to a strategy that could halt this process.