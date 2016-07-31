Researchers from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom have discovered a pioneering method to prevent skin wounds such as bedsores and ulcers from becoming infected, thus preventing “superbugs” like MRSA taking hold.

“Superbug” is a term invented by the media to describe bacteria that cannot be killed using multiple antibiotics. These bacteria are “antibiotic resistant” and have proven particularly problematic in healthcare settings where they increase the risk of worse clinical outcomes and death.

A high percentage of hospital-acquired infections are caused by highly resistant bacteria, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). People with MRSA are estimated to be 64 percent more likely to die than individuals with a non-resistant form of the infection.

Although MRSA is a significant threat to patients, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that life-threatening MRSA infections in healthcare settings are declining.

MRSA is usually spread by direct contact with an infected wound or from contaminated hands. Studies show that 2 in 100 people carry MRSA in their nose without any signs of infection and can spread the bacteria to others.

The research was trialed in a human model of 3D tissue engineered skin and showed that the proteins prevented bacterial infections, and indicated that the treatment was both safe and effective for use in humans.