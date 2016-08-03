A new study has uncovered a surprising association, finding that the surgical removal of the appendix or tonsils in younger age may increase a woman’s chance of pregnancy.

Study co-author Sami Shimi, clinical senior lecturer in the School of Medicine at the University of Dundee, United Kingdom, and colleagues say their findings – published in Fertility and Sterility – should ease concerns that such procedures may reduce a woman’s fertility.

The surgical removal of the tonsils, known as a tonsillectomy, is normally carried out as a result of frequent infection or inflammation of the tonsils (tonsillitis) or sleep-disordered breathing.

Surgical removal of the appendix, called an appendectomy, is normally the first-line treatment when the organ becomes infected or swollen – a condition known as appendicitis.

Both surgical procedures are common in the United States; studies suggest 1 in every 2,000 people have an appendectomy at some point in their lifetime, while more than 500,000 tonsillectomies take place in the U.S. each year, mostly among children.

According to Shimi, it was once a popular notion that young women who have an appendectomy may be less likely to become pregnant later in life.

But in 2012, he and his team conducted a study that revealed appendectomy may actually have the opposite effect for fertility.

This latest study builds on those findings, revealing that both tonsillectomy and appendectomy may improve a woman’s chance of pregnancy.

“Our first study produced such a surprising result – that women who had had their appendix removed actually appeared more likely to become pregnant – that we wanted to look at a wider group to establish whether this was really related to the removal of the appendix, which if left can be a cause of inflammation,” says Shimi.