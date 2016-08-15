Gout is a painful condition and, although diet is known to play a role, the exact reasons behind flare-ups are not understood. A fresh analysis of old data finds that a diet designed to help reduce blood pressure might minimize gout attacks.

Share on Pinterest Although gout has been studied for centuries, there are still many questions unanswered.

Gout is a rheumatic condition caused by a buildup of uric acid in the joints, known as hyperuricemia.

It is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis in men. Gout normally strikes in the base joint of the big toe and can be debilitatingly painful.

Flare-ups can last for days or even weeks, causing an individual significant discomfort.

Although the exact mechanisms that lead to a gout event are not fully understood, some risk factors are known; these include alcohol intake, hypertension (high blood pressure), insulin resistance, and a diet rich in red meat and seafood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2007-2008, 3.9 percent of all American adults and 5.9 percent of men (6.1 million individuals) had gout.

They also report that overall incidence of gout has risen 1.2 percent over the previous 20 years.

Although the dietary factors mentioned above are known to play a role in elevating levels of uric acid in the blood, the exact causes remain a mystery. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, MD, recently set out to investigate the influence of diet on gout in more detail.