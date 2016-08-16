Empathy and the generosity it sparks are essential human traits. Although scientists have investigated these behaviors in depth, the neural mechanisms beneath them are still not fully understood. Breaking research gives new clues.

Humans are complex animals living in a complex environment. Every day, our brain makes thousands of decisions, helping us navigate social challenges.

Sometimes we do things to benefit ourselves; other times, we decide to act in a way that benefits others.

Humans evolved to be social animals, and, in social groups, people who only look after themselves cannot thrive within the group. An individual needs to act in a way that allows them to survive, of course, but there also needs to be generosity.

Being generous involves an understanding of the other person’s needs; this takes empathy – an ability to put one’s self in another’s shoes.

Showing empathy and acting upon it is an essential part of being human.

That being said, some individuals – those with psychopathy or other types of personality disorders – do not have this hardwired ability and desire to help others.