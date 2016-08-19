A new meta-analysis, using data from hundreds of thousands of individuals, finds that gallbladder disease and heart disease are more intertwined than previously thought. The reasons behind this connection are, as yet, unclear.

Gallstones are small, hard deposits that form in the gallbladder – an organ that sits below the liver.

In wealthier countries, they are a common occurrence, affecting 10-15 percent of all adults.

Gallstones are thought to be produced due to an imbalance in the makeup of bile – a digestive aid produced by the liver and concentrated in the gallbladder.

Although generally small and often symptomless, over the years, gallstones can grow to the size of pebbles.

Once enlarged, they can block the bile ducts and cause severe abdominal pain, known as biliary colic.

Research, published this week in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, investigates the connection between gallstones and heart disease.

Although the two conditions seem, at first glance, to be separate – one is related to the circulatory system, the other is a digestive system-based illness – the links between them are, in fact, deeper than expected.