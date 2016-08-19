Cancer survivors have long complained of cognitive decline following chemotherapy. This effect has been studied in some depth, but, for the first time, researchers ask how long these deficits might last.

As treatments for cancer improve, survival rates increase, as do the number of cancer survivors.

This growing population of people who have come through cancer and lived to tell the tale often report cognitive deficits.

Chemo brain, or chemo fog, as it has been dubbed, was first reported by breast cancer survivors.

It affects memory, concentration, and an individual’s ability to multitask, among other reductions in function.

Some women with chemo brain report that their ability to follow conversations is impaired and that they are more easily fatigued and confused.

A review that looked at the prevalence of chemo brain estimated that it affects 17-50 percent of female breast cancer survivors.

Although research has established chemo brain as a genuine consequence of chemotherapy, there are still many questions that need to be answered. One such question asks how long chemo brain is likely to last.