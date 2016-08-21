Cocaine addiction is a major problem in the United States, with deaths from the drug increasing by 42 percent between 2001-2014. Now, researchers may have found a way to reverse the issue.

Researchers say their study suggests targeting TrkB receptors in the brain is a feasible treatment option for cocaine addiction.

A new study – led by researchers from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in La Jolla, CA – describes how targeting and blocking the activity of a brain receptor called TrkB reduced cocaine-seeking behavior in mice, paving the way to a possible treatment for cocaine addiction.

Senior author Candice Contet, a biologist at TSRI, and colleagues recently published their findings in The Journal of Neuroscience.

Cocaine – also referred to as “coke,” “crack,” or “blow” – is an illicit drug that derives from the leaves of the Erythroxylum coca bush, native to the Andean region of South America.

Cocaine a powerful stimulant and very addictive. It activates the reward pathway in the brain – known as the mesocorticolimbic reward system – producing a sense of euphoria and pleasure, making users crave more of the drug.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), in 2014, around 913,000 people in the U.S. met the criteria for cocaine addiction, and of the almost 1.3 million emergency department visits for drug abuse in 2012, cocaine was involved in more than 500,000.

At present, there are no medications to treat cocaine addiction; behavioral interventions – such as contingency management, where people with cocaine use disorders are presented with motivational incentives to stop using the drug – are the primary form of treatment.

The new study from Contet and colleagues, however, suggests a pharmacological treatment for cocaine addiction may well be in the cards.