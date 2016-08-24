An international team of scientists – led by researchers at Imperial College London – has discovered two genes that are switched on when a child has a bacterial infection. This revelation could allow the team to develop a rapid test for doctors’ surgeries and hospitals to identify infections such as meningitis, and assist with the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

Doctors usually have to send samples away to diagnose bacterial or viral infections. The new test could provide a rapid way for doctors to test patients immediately.

The study, published in JAMA, found that the two genes, called IFI44L and FAM89A, only shifted to an “on” state when a bacterial infection was present. This knowledge could enable doctors to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections, and identify early cases of severe infections that could be deadly.

While viral infections are more common than bacterial infections, bacterial infections are often more serious.

Meningitis, septicemia, and pneumonia all occur as a result of a bacterial infection. Differentiating between these potentially life-threatening conditions and viruses can allow health providers to provide quicker, more accurate treatments.

Also, making a distinction between whether an individual has a viral or bacterial infection can prevent antibiotics being prescribed for viruses. Antibiotics are only effective against bacteria and do not fight infections caused by viruses like colds, flu, most sore throats, bronchitis, and many sinus and ear infections.

Ineffective prescribing of antibiotics for viral infections will not cure the infection, not prevent others from becoming ill, may cause unnecessary and harmful side effects, and may contribute to antibiotic resistance, which is when bacteria can resist the effects of an antibiotic and continue to cause harm.

Antibiotics are among the most commonly prescribed drugs. However, up to 50 percent of the time , the use of antibiotics is not needed, is incorrectly dosed, and is used for the wrong duration.