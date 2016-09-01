Although abstinence from alcohol is widely recommended when trying to become pregnant, its exact implications for a woman’s fertility are not known. A new study published in The BMJ charts the interaction in new detail. Share on Pinterest A new study looks in detail at alcohol and fertility. An estimated 24 percent of couples in developed countries take more than 12 months to conceive. Because drinking alcohol is a pervasive part of modern life, its impact on fertility is of great interest. An estimated 18.2 percent of American women aged 18-44 engage in binge drinking (more than four drinks in one sitting), three times per month. More than one drink per day during pregnancy has been linked to low birth weight, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, and preterm birth. However, although alcohol is known to influence male and female reproductive systems and the unborn fetus, its influence on fertility is not well understood

Alcohol and fertility revisited Official guidelines in the United Kingdom, United States, and a number of other countries recommend that couples abstain from alcohol when attempting to become pregnant. Although cutting out alcohol when trying to conceive is a sensible recommendation, the association between pre-conception alcohol intake and the time taken to become pregnant has not been documented in great detail. To date, findings from studies investigating the impact of alcohol on female fertility have been contradictory; some link decreases in fertility with low to moderate alcohol consumption, some showed no correlation, and others still reported a slight increase in fertility. A team of Danish researchers designed a prospective cohort study to re-examine this association. The team used data from 6,120 females aged 21-45. All participants were in stable relationships and actively trying to become pregnant. None were involved in fertility treatments. Alcohol was measured in standard servings – 1-3, 4-7, 8-13, and 14 or more units per week; they also collated information about the specific type of alcohol – beer, red or white wine, dessert wine, or spirits. Participants completed questionnaires twice a month for 1 year, or until conception occurred; the researchers asked them questions regarding pregnancy status, alcohol use, menstrual cycles, frequency of intercourse, and smoking. Overall, 4,210 participants ( 69 percent ) achieved pregnancy during the study.