The growing global threat of antibiotic resistance has prompted the World Health Organization to update treatment guidelines for three sexually transmitted diseases: gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia.

Share on Pinterest When used correctly and consistently, condoms are one of the most effective ways people can avoid catching STDs, say global health experts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) say that in general, antibiotics successfully cure all three sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), which are caused by bacteria.

However, the WHO note that these three diseases often go undiagnosed and are becoming increasingly difficult to treat, and now, because of misuse and overuse, some antibiotics have no effect at all.

The United Nations health agency estimates that every year, 131 million people are infected with chlamydia, 78 million are infected with gonorrhea, and 5.6 million with syphilis.

Dr. Ian Askew, WHO’s director of reproductive health and research, says:

“Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are major public health problems worldwide, affecting millions of peoples’ quality of life, causing serious illness and sometimes death.”

The biggest concern is gonorrhea – and the one for which new treatment guidelines, not updated since 2003, are most urgently needed, say the WHO.

Multidrug-resistant gonorrhea strains that do not respond to any available antibiotics have already been detected and are considered untreatable.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States says the growing threat of untreatable gonorrhea, together with rising rates of the disease, means preventing new infections is more important than ever.