If you are going to have a blood pressure test within the next 2 days, you might want to keep off the coffee. Research published in the American Journal of Hypertension has found that patients who drink the occasional cup could be reducing the effect of medication for lowering blood pressure. Coffee is popular around the world. In the United States, over 50 percent of people drink coffee, jointly spending some $40 billion a year on the beverage. Studies show that caffeinated coffee can acutely increase blood pressure, but decaffeinated coffee does not. Caffeine seems to be a major factor in affecting blood pressure, and experts suggest that as such, it is also a trigger for cardiovascular events. However, people who consume coffee and caffeine regularly are not thought to face such a risk, because they develop a tolerance. This suggests that the intervals at which people drink coffee are of some significance. However, for occasional rather than regular consumers, it might be a different story.

How does coffee affect a blood pressure test? A team from Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ontario, in Canada, came up with some surprising results when they measured the effect of occasional coffee consumption on blood pressure, and especially how coffee consumption impacts the action of calcium channel blockers. Calcium channel blockers are a type of medication for lowering blood-pressure. They are commonly prescribed for patients with hypertension. Calcium channel blockers, such as felodipine, relax and widen the blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow. In this way, they reduce blood pressure. Led by Dr. David Bailey, a Lawson Scientist and researcher at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, the team wanted to find out what would happen to the blood pressure if a person abstained from caffeine long enough to eliminate the caffeine from the blood. They expected to see a higher blood pressure the next time a person drank coffee, because eliminating caffeine and then consuming it again could cancel out the pressure-lowering effects of felodipine.