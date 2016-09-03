Scientists from the University of British Columbia in Canada have found a mutation that switches off a hormone receptor, which prevents mice from developing fibrosis. This discovery could lead to potential treatments to prevent fibrosis in people with Crohn’s disease.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) – which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis – affects around 1.6 million people in the United States. Most people are diagnosed with Crohn’s disease before age 35, and while these life-long conditions can be treated, there is currently no cure.

Crohn’s disease is a long-term condition that causes inflammation to the lining of the digestive system. While the disease can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract, the most commonly affected areas are the end of the small intestine (the ileum) or the large intestine (colon).

One of the main complications of Crohn’s disease is the development of fibrosis, which is where the intestines become blocked – by thickened and scarred connective tissue – and so narrow that food and feces are unable to pass.

Fibrosis takes place due to an overproduction of proteins – including collagens – that are usually involved in the tissue healing process.