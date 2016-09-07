Good news for people with asthma; adding vitamin D supplements to standard treatment may reduce the risk of severe asthma attacks. This is according to the results of a new Cochrane Review.

Share on Pinterest Vitamin D supplements – combined with standard treatment – could benefit asthma patients.

In the United States, around 17.7 million adults and 6.3 million children are living with asthma – a respiratory condition caused by inflammation and obstruction of the airways.

While the underlying causes of asthma remain unclear, symptoms of asthma – such as wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest pain and tightness – can be triggered by exposure to allergens and irritants. These include grass or weed pollen, molds, dust mites, and smoke.

There is no cure for asthma, but there are medications that can help manage symptoms and reduce the risk of life-threatening asthma attacks.

Now, researchers suggest adding vitamin D supplements to the treatment regimen for asthma patients could further reduce the risk of severe asthma attacks.

Lead author Prof. Adrian Martineau – from the Asthma UK Centre for Applied Research at Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom – and colleagues recently presented their findings at the at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2016.