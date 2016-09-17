An innovative, non-invasive neurotechnology balances the brain frequencies in the left and right hemispheres, reducing blood pressure and removing the symptoms of migraine. This week, the results of two experiments confirm that the intervention shows real promise. Share on Pinterest Aligning brain activity using sound may ease a number of health issues. The results of two fascinating studies were recently presented at the American Heart Association’s Council on Hypertension 2016 Scientific Sessions. If the results are replicated, they could signal a revolution in the way that both mild hypertension and migraine are treated. The studies used a neurotechnology called high-resolution, relational, resonance based, electroencephalic mirroring, or HIRREM for short. HIRREM uses sensors that are placed on the scalp; they measure electrical activity, any imbalances between the left and right brain, and hyperarousal. Hossam A. Shaltout, assistant professor in the Hypertension and Vascular Research Center at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, NC, explains the premise of his research. “Most people have relatively balanced electrical activity between the right side and left sides of the brain. Imbalance, with one side dominant, or more active, may reflect autonomic dysregulation associated with the effects of chronic stress, which is thought to play a role in high blood pressure, migraines, insomnia, depression, hot flashes, and more.” Hossam A. Shaltout, study author

How does HIRREM work? HIRREM monitors the brain’s electrical activity. As it registers the levels, it translates them into an audible signal, which it repeats back to the person whose brain is being monitored. According to Wake Forest School of Medicine, where the system was designed, HIRREM is a: “Novel, noninvasive, closed-loop, electroencephalic-based feedback technology to facilitate auto-calibration, and self-optimization of neural oscillations by using auditory tones to reflect dominant brain frequencies in near real time.” This real-time feedback has a significant effect on the brain’s output. Shaltout explains: “Gradually, and on its own, with no conscious, cognitive activity required, the electrical pattern tends to shift towards improved balance and reduced hyperarousal.” The two before and after images below demonstrate the type of response that HIRREM can generate. Before treatment

Spectrograph presenting brain electrical activity before HIRREM sessions

After treatment

Spectrograph presenting brain electrical activity after HIRREM sessions

Image credit: Dr. Charles H. Tegeler, MD, Department of Neurology, Wake Forest School of Medicine Spectrograph presenting brain electrical activity after HIRREM sessionsImage credit: Dr. Charles H. Tegeler, MD, Department of Neurology, Wake Forest School of Medicine The theory is that trauma, whether physical or otherwise, can lead to disturbances in the brain’s normal activity. For instance, if the brain’s fight-or-flight (sympathetic) nervous system is activated and, for whatever reason, not able to return to normal, it could be unhealthy and contribute to disease.