Some types of fat increase the risk factors for heart disease more than others, finds a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. While belly fat and fat under the skin are both associated with new and worsening heart disease risk factors, the relationship was more pronounced in belly fat.

Share on Pinterest Heart disease risk factors are increased more by belly fat than fat found just under the skin.

Around 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States are a result of heart disease. The majority of cardiovascular disease risk factors – high blood pressure, cholesterol, overweight and obesity, tobacco use, lack of physical activity, and diabetes – can be controlled, treated, or modified.

While just over 70 percent of U.S. adults are overweight and more than one third are obese, the new study shows that the region of the body where fat is distributed is a major factor in a person’s risk of heart disease.

Previous research has found that individuals who carry excess abdominal fat – particularly around the waist – face a greater risk of heart disease, compared with people who have fat elsewhere.

This study confirms that regional fat deposits in the stomach are harmful and suggests that the density of stomach fat – measured by CT scan – is just as influential on the risk of heart disease as the amount of fat a person has.

From CT scans, investigators note that the more fat a person has, the lower the density of the fat.

Dr. Caroline Fox, a former senior investigator for the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and the study’s senior researcher, and colleagues aimed to identify whether there was a relationship between volume and density changes in abdominal fat and changes in cardiovascular risk factors over the 6-year course of the study data.

The team studied 1,106 participants – average age 45 years and 44 percent women – enrolled in the Framingham Heart Study, and they assessed their CT scans to measure coronary and abdominal aortic calcification. The amount of abdominal fat they had accumulated, its location, and the density of the body fat were analyzed.

During the study, participants had measurements taken of subcutaneous adipose fat – fat that lies just underneath the skin – and visceral adipose fat that is situated inside the abdominal cavity.