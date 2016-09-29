A new study published in The BMJ has uncovered a dose-response relationship between the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and increased risk of hospital admission for heart failure.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are medications used to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation. They work by blocking the activity of COX-1 and COX-2 – enzymes that produce chemicals called prostaglandins, which promote inflammation.

According to the research team, led by Giovanni Corrao of the University of Milano-Bicocca in Italy, previous research has provided strong evidence that NSAIDs – including COX-2 inhibitors, a new generation of NSAIDs – can raise the risk of heart failure.

As such, clinical guidelines – such as those from the European Society of Cardiology – recommend limiting NSAID use among individuals who are already at increased risk of heart failure, while patients already diagnosed with heart failure should refrain from using NSAIDs completely.

“Nevertheless, there is still limited information on the risk of heart failure associated with the use of individual NSAIDs (both COX-2 inhibitors and traditional NSAIDs) in clinical practice, and especially on their dose-response associations,” the authors note.

With this in mind, Corrao and team decided to estimate how the use and dose of individual NSAIDs affect the risk of hospital admission for heart failure.