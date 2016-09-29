Scientists are surprised to find that ultrasmall, fluorescent nanoparticles – originally developed to light up tumors for surgery – can also kill cancer cells by triggering a type of cell death that is not commonly observed.

The ultrasmall particles kill cancer cells by taking iron from their environment and delivering it into them. The process – called ferroptosis – ruptures the cell's membrane.

They report the discovery – and how they tested the nanoparticles in cell cultures and mice – in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

One of the lead investigators, Ulrich Wiesner, a professor of engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, says:

“If you had to design a nanoparticle for killing cancer, this would be exactly the way you would do it.”

Nanoparticles are tiny particles with at least one dimension no bigger than 100 nanometers. They have unusual properties compared with the same material on a larger scale, and scientists and engineers are applying them in many fields, including electronics and biomedicine.

The nanoparticles at the center of the new study – called Cornell dots, or C dots – are ultrasmall, fluorescent silica particles, with a diameter of 5 nanometers.

They were originally developed by Prof. Wiesner over 10 years ago as a tool for cancer surgery. They attach to cancer cells and light them up so surgeons can see where to cut.

The particles were also intended to be used for targeted drug delivery and environmental sensing.