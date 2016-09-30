Some individuals who fill their lives with fitness and healthy habits die younger than peers who live a much less healthy life. New research into the epigenetics of aging sheds some fresh light on the perplexing phenomenon of premature aging.

Epigenetics, a relatively new sphere of research, is proving to be a fascinating and far-reaching topic.

In short, epigenetics charts changes in chromosomes that take place without modifying the DNA sequence itself.

By altering the ways in which DNA is packaged and replicated, changes can be made to the whole organism without a single base pair of DNA being moved out of place.

Researchers from the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) set out to examine how epigenetics might influence human aging.

The team wanted to investigate whether epigenetics could offer insight into the question of premature aging, specifically. As Dr. Douglas Kiel, professor at Harvard Medical School and senior scientist at the Institute of Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife, says:

“In geriatric medicine, we are always struck by the difference between our patients’ chronological age and how old they appear physiologically.”

To open up this question, the UCLA scientists led a team of 65 researchers in seven countries. They used data from 13 separate studies, including the Women’s Health Initiative and Framingham Heart Study. In all, 13,000 people’s DNA was analyzed from blood samples.

By recording age-related changes to human DNA and calculating an individual’s biological age, the team found that they could accurately estimate someone’s lifespan.

The paper, published this week in the journal Aging, explains how a higher biological age – regardless of chronological age – predicts an earlier death.