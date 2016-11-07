The hormone responsible for romantic attachment and parental bonding might also influence our empathy, according to a new study. Researchers came to this conclusion by examining patients with neurological conditions that cause a low level of oxytocin.

Share on Pinterest Patients with low oxytocin might also have low empathy as a result of their medical condition.

Oxytocin is a hormone produced in the hypothalamus, which is a very small part of the brain that controls many of our bodily functions, including our appetite, thirst, sleep, mood, and libido.

The hormone is secreted and stored by the pituitary gland, a pea-sized organ at the base of our brain that regulates many vital bodily functions, such as metabolism, physical growth, sexual maturation, and reproduction.

Oxytocin has earned the nickname “the love hormone” because we secrete it when we form bonds with our romantic partner, our children, and even our pets.

It is released during sex and childbirth to aid and facilitate reproduction. It is also secreted when we stare into the eyes of our loved ones, or when we hug them.

The “love hormone” has been shown to regulate social behavior, as it increases feelings of trust and prompts pro-social and moral behavior. Oxytocin reduces aggression and stress levels.

New research strengthens the link between empathy and oxytocin, by examining how patients with low oxytocin levels respond to empathy tasks.