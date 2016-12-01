The prescription of testosterone replacement therapy has increased dramatically in the last decade, with more and more men aged 40 and older trying to avoid the hormonal effects of aging. However, some researchers warn there may be risks to the treatment. A new study suggests it may increase the risk of serious blood clots.

To counter the negative effects of aging, many men seek androgen hormone replacement therapy, usually in the form of testosterone.

Testosterone is the hormone that is responsible for masculine growth and development during puberty. Testosterone levels naturally decrease with age.

After the age of 40, many men are diagnosed with hypogonadism, a condition where the body does not produce enough testosterone. As a result, men may experience symptoms similar to that of the female menopause.

Testosterone is commonly prescribed in hypogonadism, as it can improve muscle strength and sex drive. An increasing number of men have been seeking the treatment, with studies showing that the number of testosterone therapy prescriptions in the first decade of this century has nearly tripled .

But there are caveats. In June 2014, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – in partnership with Health Canada – required that testosterone products carry a warning about the risk of developing blood clots, or venous thromboembolism (VTE).