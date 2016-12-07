Sweet potatoes are creamy and sweet enough to be made into delicious holiday pies, but they are also surprisingly healthy and nutritious. In addition to this, new research suggests that even the cooking water from sweet potatoes may help with digestion and weight loss.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest the wastewater from sweet potatoes may aid weight loss.

Sweet potatoes are an exceptionally nutritious vegetable. High in carotenoids, sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin A, which is great for eye health, has antioxidant and anti-aging properties, and has also been linked to cancer prevention.

Additionally, sweet potatoes are rich in a wide range of B vitamins, including B-1, or thiamine, B-2 and B-3 – riboflavin and niacin, respectively – as well as B-5 and B-6. According to the National Institutes of Health, B vitamins help our body process food into energy, as well as form red blood cells.

New research – published in the journal Heliyon – suggests the starchy water left over from cooking sweet potatoes may have slimming effects and help digestion.

A team of researchers – led by Dr. Koji Ishiguro from the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization in Japan – were looking for ways to reuse the wastewater resulting from processing sweet potatoes on an industrial scale. As such, they thought of testing its nutritional value and dietary effects.