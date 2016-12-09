Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurological illness in the United States, causing tremors, slowness of movement, postural instability, and impaired balance and coordination. But findings from a new review suggest symptoms of the condition could be improved with marijuana.

A new review suggests medical marijuana could improve symptoms of Parkinson's disease, but more research is warranted.

The review was led by Prof. Zvi Loewy, from the Touro College of Pharmacy in New York, NY. It is published in the journal Parkinson’s Disease.

The researchers note that medical marijuana has been approved in various U.S. states to treat symptoms of cancer, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, chronic pain, seizures, cachexia, and multiple sclerosis.

Recently, another study suggested that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the active compound in marijuana – reduced beta-amyloid levels in nerve cells, a protein considered a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

In the U.S., Parkinson’s disease (PD) affects about 1 million people. It is progressive, which means it gets worse over time, and it occurs when a person’s brain stops producing dopamine.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in movement as well as in cognitive and psychological functions.

There is currently no cure for the disease; treatments carry with them several limitations and do not slow progression of PD.