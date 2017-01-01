In the first study of its kind, researchers from Finland have identified a link between regular sauna use and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in men.

Study leader Prof. Jari Laukkanen, of the University of Eastern Finland, and team recently published their findings in the journal Age and Ageing.

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, there are around 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia. Unless new prevention and treatment strategies are found, this number is expected to reach 131.5 million by 2050.

Previous studies have suggested sauna use may benefit cardiovascular health, but Prof. Laukkanen and team note that no studies had investigated whether sauna use might benefit memory disorders.

To find out, the researchers analyzed the data of 2,315 apparently healthy men aged 42-60 who were part of the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study.

The team divided the men into three groups based on their frequency of sauna use: once a week, two to three times a week, and four to seven times a week.

Participants were followed-up for a median of 20.7 years, during which time 204 cases of dementia and 123 cases of Alzheimer’s disease – the most common form of dementia – were diagnosed.