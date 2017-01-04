Should you clean out your ears with cotton swabs? Is ear candling safe? The American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery provide answers to these questions in their updated guidelines for the best ways to prevent and treat the buildup of earwax.

Earwax – also called cerumen – is a substance naturally produced by the body to clean, protect, and lubricate the ears. Without earwax, the ears would be dry, itchy, and prone to infection.

Although cerumen is essential for ear health, too much of the waxy substance can cause a number of problems, such as earache, partial hearing loss, tinnitus, itching, and coughing.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery note that around 1 in 10 children and 1 in 20 adults experience a buildup of earwax.

Many individuals think that they are halting the buildup of earwax – otherwise known as cerumen impaction – by regularly cleaning their ears. However, certain cleaning practices are actually contributing to the problem.

“Patients often think that they are preventing earwax from building up by cleaning out their ears with cotton swabs, paper clips, ear candles, or any number of unimaginable things that people put in their ears,” says Dr. Seth R. Schwartz, chair of the guideline update group.

“The problem is that this effort to eliminate earwax is only creating further issues because the earwax is just getting pushed down and impacted further into the ear canal,” he adds. “Anything that fits in the ear could cause serious harm to the eardrum and canal with the potential for temporary or even permanent damage.”

The updated guidelines from the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, which replace their 2008 recommendations, offer advice on ear care and the best treatments for earwax buildup.