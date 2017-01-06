Many women of reproductive age experience premenstrual syndrome, or PMS, which is characterized by mood changes in the days before menstruation. While some studies have linked PMS to hormonal changes that occur during the menstrual cycle, the exact causes remain unclear. Now, researchers have discovered a dysregulated gene network that might be behind a more severe form of PMS – premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found evidence that abnormalities in the ESC/E(Z) network are behind PMDD.

In a new study, researchers found that women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) experience an abnormal expression of genes in the Extra Sex Combs/Enhancer of Zeste network, or the ESC/E(Z) network. This network regulates gene expression in response to sex hormones.

Such abnormalities in gene expression may increase women’s sensitivity to the sex hormones progesterone and estrogen, which might contribute to changes in emotional behaviors.

Study co-author Dr. Peter Schmidt – of the Behavioral Endocrinology Branch of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – and colleagues recently published their findings in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

PMS is a common complaint among women who menstruate, but around 1 in 20 women regularly experience severe symptoms in the 7-10 days before their monthly period, adversely affecting their everyday lives. Symptoms include abdominal pain, headache, bloating, breast tenderness, sadness, and irritability.