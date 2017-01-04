The association between iron deficiency anemia and hearing loss is explored in a recent study, published in JAMA Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery. Could such a common blood condition impact our ability to hear?

An estimated 15 percent of adults in the United States are affected by some degree of hearing loss.

Up to two thirds of adults over 65, and 80 percent of those over 85, have reduced hearing.

In the U.S. population, hearing loss is linked to poorer health, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and hospitalization.

Because hearing loss can have a significant impact on an individual’s well-being, and because the causes are not fully understood, research into novel risk factors is ongoing.

For instance, sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), during which an individual’s hearing is reduced severely over a 72-hour period, was recently shown to be associated with iron deficiency anemia (IDA).

Researchers led by Kathleen M. Schieffer, from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, set out to investigate IDA’s relationship with hearing loss in more detail.