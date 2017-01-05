Scientists from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio have designed a way in which cells from the stomach’s corpus/fundus region can be grown in the laboratory. These miniature organs could aid research into common gastrointestinal diseases and improve drug research.

A microscope image shows the engineered human stomach tissues from the corpus/fundus region.

Image credit: Cincinnati Children’s

Stomach-related diseases are common, affecting millions of people. An estimated 25 percent of individuals in the United States are affected by gastrointestinal disorders.

Globally, gastric cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

To trial new drugs and get a better understanding of gastric disease mechanisms, it is vital to have a reliable model of the working human stomach.

Although there are a number of animal models for human gastrointestinal conditions, they can be time-consuming and complicated to use.

Principal investigator Jim Wells, Ph.D., director of the Pluripotent Stem Cell Facility at Cincinnati Children’s, has made it his mission to develop reliable, consistent models of the organs involved in digestion – specifically, the intestines, stomach, pancreas, and esophagus.

His team has designed ways to use pluripotent stem cells to grow organs. Pluripotent stem cells are undifferentiated – in other words, they have the ability to develop into any cell type in the body.