Research shows that it is not necessary to experience trauma directly to be affected by it. A recent study provides evidence that simply being around someone who has had a stressful experience can make changes to the way the brain processes information. Share on Pinterest Research shows that observing other’s stresses can change connectivity in the brain. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) develops in some people following a frightening, dangerous, or shocking event. Although most people do not develop PTSD after such an experience, an estimated 7-8 percent of people in the United States will experience PTSD during their life. Symptoms vary from individual to individual, but can include flashbacks, intrusive negative thoughts, avoiding places, events, or objects, and being easily startled. Even if a specific event does not trigger PTSD at the time, it raises the chance of an individual developing it at a later date.

PTSD without experiencing stress PTSD can be a life-altering condition. However, the trauma is not limited to the individual who lived through the traumatic event; it can touch anyone who interacts with this person. This can include caregivers, loved ones, or anyone who witnesses or hears about the others’ suffering. Lead author of the current study, Alexei Morozov – an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion – says: “There’s evidence that children who watched media coverage of the September 11 terrorist attacks are more likely to develop PTSD later in life when subjected to another adverse event.” In 2008, RAND Corp. – a nonprofit group that helps guide policy through research and analysis – assessed a number of studies on PTSD in previously deployed service members. They found that people who had not experienced a serious incident but had heard about it were just as likely to develop PTSD as those who had been involved in it. This is referred to as observational fear. In earlier studies, Morozov and Wataru Ito – a research assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute – investigated observational fear in a rodent model. They found that animals that witnessed stress in others, without experiencing any negative events themselves, displayed an increased fear response in other situations. Following on from these findings, the team set out to investigate any neurological changes that might underpin the observed behavioral changes. Specifically, they researched the prefrontal cortex, which is an area of the brain involved in understanding the mental state of others and empathy. Their results are published in this month’s Neuropsychopharmacology.