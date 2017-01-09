A new study published in JAMA Oncology suggests that patients with a common form of lung cancer who need time to recover from surgery may still benefit from delayed chemotherapy. Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that doctors should still consider chemotherapy in appropriately selected patients with NSCLC who are healthy enough to tolerate it, up to 4 months after surgery. Lung cancer is by far the most common cause of death from cancer worldwide, accounting for almost 1 in 5 cancer deaths (1.59 million out of 8.2 million in 2012). In the United States, the chances of developing lung cancer over a lifetime are about 1 in 14 for men and around 1 in 17 for women. The chances are much higher for people who smoke and lower for people who do not. While the prognosis, or outlook, for patients diagnosed with lung cancer is usually poor, if the disease is diagnosed in the early stages, there is a higher chance of a cure. More than 430,000 people in the U.S. alive today have been diagnosed with lung cancer at some point in their lives. There are two main types of lung cancer. Approximately 80-85 percent of lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and around 10-15 percent are small cell lung cancer. These types are treated very differently.

Optimum timing of adjuvant chemotherapy not clear The new study – from Yale University in New Haven, CT – concerns NSCLC, of which there are two subtypes that each arise from a different type of lung cell. However, they are usually grouped together because the approaches to their treatment and prognosis are often similar. Fast facts about lung cancer In the U.S., lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women (not counting skin cancer)

The disease mainly occurs in older people

Patients with NSCLC who undergo surgery to remove the tumor may receive chemotherapy afterward to reduce the risk of the cancer returning. In their paper , the Yale researchers note the standard recommendation is that chemotherapy should be administered for NSCLC patients whose cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, whose tumors are 4 centimeters or larger, or where there is extensive invasion into surrounding tissue. However, while there is general consensus regarding such use of chemotherapy – called adjuvant chemotherapy because it is additional to the main treatment – the optimum timing is not clear. Many doctors say that the optimum window for giving adjuvant chemotherapy to NSCLC patients is 6-9 weeks following surgery. However, there are cases where patients need to recover from complications following surgery, and they may not be able to tolerate chemotherapy so soon. For their study, Daniel J. Boffa, associate professor of surgery at Yale School of Medicine, and colleagues analyzed data on patients in the National Cancer Database in order to examine the relationship between timing of chemotherapy after surgery and 5-year survival. The National Cancer Database is a hospital-based tumor registry, capable of capturing over 70 percent of U.S. incident lung cancer cases.