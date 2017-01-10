This week, meat-eaters receive another diet-based kick in the ribs. A new study, published in the journal Gut, links the consumption of red meat to an increased risk of developing diverticulitis.

Diverticulitis is a relatively common complaint that occurs when bulging sacs appear in the lining of the intestine.

These pockets can become infected or inflamed, leading to symptoms such as nausea and fever, constipation and/or diarrhea, cramping, and pain in the abdomen.

Approximately 4 percent of people with diverticulitis go on to develop severe or long-term complications, including abscesses, perforations in the gut wall, and fistulas, which are abnormal connections between the hollow spaces of the body.

Each year, diverticulitis accounts for around 210,000 hospital admissions in the United States. This costs an estimated $2 billion per year.

Worryingly, the number of new cases appears to be rising, particularly among younger individuals.

Known risk factors include using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and smoking. However, despite the high number of cases, a full range of causes has not yet been described.

Although low levels of fiber intake are thought to play a role, dietary influences on diverticulitis had not been examined thoroughly.

Recently, a team led by Dr. Andrew Chan – from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston – set out to investigate dietary factors involved in diverticulitis in more detail. They specifically focused on the consumption of meat, poultry, and fish in 46,500 men from the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.

The participants were aged 40-75 when they joined the study between 1986-2012. Every 4 years, the men were asked how often they had eaten standard portions of red meat, poultry, and fish over the preceding 12 months. The responses were given using a 9-point scale, ranging from “never” or “less than once a month” to “six or more times a day.”

Over the 26-year study period, 764 men developed diverticulitis.