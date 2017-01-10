Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition affecting more than 18,000 young people each year. New research investigates the link between the disease and a type of enterovirus infection in children.

Share on Pinterest A new study finds a strong link between enteroviral infections and type 1 diabetes in children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that more than 29 million people in the United States live with diabetes. Of these, 5 percent have type 1 diabetes (T1D), which is an autoimmune disorder that stops the body from producing insulin.

According to the CDC, more than 18,000 young people were reportedly diagnosed with T1D each year in 2008 and 2009.

The condition is typically diagnosed in young children and adults, and it occurs when the body’s immune system does not recognize its own insulin-producing beta cells. Instead, it attacks and damages them.

The body needs insulin to turn the glucose in its bloodstream into energy.

T1D can be detected before it enters its clinical stage by identifying the autoantibodies that attack the beta cells.

Some previous studies have linked enteroviruses to T1D, and researchers from the University of Tampere in Finland set out to explore this association more deeply.

The findings were published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

The team – led by Prof. Heikki Hyöty and Dr. Hanna Honkanen – analyzed a total of 1,673 stool samples from 129 children who had tested positive for islet autoantibodies, and another 3,108 stool samples from a control group of 282 children who were only screened for enterovirus.

All the stool samples were tested for the presence of the virus RNA using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.