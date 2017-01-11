Sexual activity is one of the most common ways by which HIV can be passed from one person to another. In a new study, researchers have identified certain types of vaginal bacteria that might increase a woman’s susceptibility to sexually transmitted HIV.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have linked certain vaginal bacteria to increased HIV susceptibility.

First study author Christina Gosmann – a postdoctoral research fellow at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard Medical School – and colleagues report their findings in the journal Immunity.

HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s CD4 cells, or T cells, which are a type of white blood cell that helps to protect the body from infection.

Worldwide, there are around 36.7 million people living with HIV or AIDS. AIDS is the final stage of HIV infection, whereby the immune system is severely damaged.

HIV is most commonly transmitted through sexual activity and needle-sharing. A person can contract HIV through contact with the blood, semen, pre-seminal fluid, or the rectal and vaginal fluids of infected individuals.

According to Gosmann and colleagues, in Africa – where HIV is most prevalent – young women are up to eight times more likely to develop sexually transmitted HIV than men, “emphasizing the need for a better understanding of the factors in the female genital tract (FGT) that influence HIV acquisition.”

Previous research has indicated that vaginal bacteria may play a role in the acquisition of HIV. For example, one study published in 2013 found that women deficient in vaginal Lactobacillus – a type of “friendly” bacteria – were more susceptible to HIV .

However, Gosmann and team note that that majority of studies that have found such a link have been conducted in high-income countries with lower burdens of HIV.