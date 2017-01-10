Alterations in the developing brain that can put preterm babies at risk of autism, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disorders may begin in the womb. This is the finding of a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Preterm birth is defined as the birth of an infant prior to 37 weeks of pregnancy. In the United States, around 1 in every 10 infants born in 2015 were preterm.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a baby’s brain develops the fastest toward the end of pregnancy. Therefore, when a baby is born too early, their brain has not had time to fully flourish.

As such, preterm babies may be at greater risk of developmental disorders, including autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and cerebral palsy.

Study co-author Dustin Scheinost – of the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT – and colleagues note that previous research has identified numerous alterations in brain circuitry that are present in preterm babies at, or just after, birth.

While the discovery of such alterations has provided important insight into the brain implications of preterm birth, the team points out that any brain changes that might occur prior to preterm birth remain unclear.

“[…] examinations of human brain networks at or after preterm birth are confounded by potential insults conferred both by the absence of neuroprotective elements and addition of neurotoxic influences, which are inherent conditions of early delivery,” say the researchers.

“Studies of functional neural connectivity prior to preterm birth are needed to isolate processes that begin in the womb,” they add. “If functional connectivity is altered in the preterm brain in utero, the untoward influences of extrauterine factors cannot be the source of those differences.”