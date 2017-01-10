Neural tube defects are a common form of birth defect that occur during pregnancy. New governmental guidelines strongly recommend that women who plan to get pregnant supplement their diet with folic acid in order to prevent the development of these birth defects.

A new report issued by the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends a daily supplement of folic acid for women looking to get pregnant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that birth defects affect approximately 3 percent of babies born each year in the United States, and they are the leading cause of death among infants.

Neural tube defects (NTDs) are major birth defects affecting the baby’s spine and brain. The abnormalities may develop very early in the formation of the embryo, as soon as the neural tube is formed. The neural tube normally goes on to become the spinal cord, spinal column, and brain of the baby.

Folic acid has been shown to prevent NTDs if administered just before the pregnancy and during its earliest stages. According to the CDC, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced folic acid fortification in some foods in 1998, 1,300 potential cases of NTD have been avoided every year.

In 2009, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) also recommended supplementary folic acid intake for women of childbearing age.

A new report from the USPSTF updates its previous guidelines, recommending that all women capable of reproduction or who are planning to have a baby take a daily supplement of folic acid in order to prevent NTDs.