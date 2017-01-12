Recurrent pregnancy loss occurs in up to a quarter of all pregnancies. However, new research suggests that a dose of progesterone may help women to successfully carry the pregnancy to term.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that progesterone treatment may prevent recurrent miscarriage.

Recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL) is a clinical condition that occurs when a woman has two or more failed pregnancies within the first 4-6 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), between 15-25 percent of all pregnancies are affected by RPL. Potential causes include genetics, age, hormonal disorders, lifestyle choices, and a variety of uterine disorders.

However, the ASRM estimate that nearly 50 percent of all RPL cases have unknown causes.

New research from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT, in collaboration with the University of Illinois at Chicago, examines the role of progesterone in helping mothers to carry a pregnancy successfully to term.

The findings were published in the international journal of the ASRM, Fertility & Sterility.

Researchers were led by Dr. Mary D. Stephenson, who is the Dr. Theresa S. Falcon-Cullinan Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Illinois at Chicago and director of the University of Illinois Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Program.