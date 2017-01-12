Lower back pain affects millions of people in the United States, and for some, the pain becomes chronic, preventing them from performing daily tasks. Could yoga help to treat this condition? A new review investigates.

Share on Pinterest A new Cochrane review investigates the health benefits of yoga for non-specific chronic lower back pain.

Lower back pain is a very common condition that can sometimes become disabling. Between 2004-2008, lower back pain accounted for 2.06 million visits to the Emergency Department in the U.S.

While some people recover quickly from such an episode, for others, the discomfort can last up to 3 months or even longer. If the pain – clinically described as occurring between the lower rib and the gluteal folds – lasts for more than 3 months, it is considered “chronic.”

Chronic back pain can sometimes be caused by diseases such as radiculopathy , a common neurological disorder, or spinal stenosis, a condition in which the spaces in the backbone narrow down, therefore putting pressure on the spinal cord.

Most of the time, however, the cause of chronic lower back pain remains unknown. In these cases, it is considered “non-specific.” Options for treating chronic non-specific back pain are limited, often involving self-care and over-the-counter medication, such as paracetamol or anti-inflammatory drugs.

The new review, published in the Cochrane Library, uses existing research to investigate the effectiveness of yoga for treating chronic, non-specific lower back pain.

The meta-analysis pooled the results of 12 randomized controlled trials carried out in the U.S., India, and the United Kingdom, and it included a total of 1,080 participants aged between 34-48 years.

The trials considered compared yoga with non-exercise interventions, including self-care education, an exercise intervention, a combination of both, or no intervention at all.

Three of the studies compared yoga with back-focused exercise, while seven trials compared it with no exercise.