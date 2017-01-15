Osteoarthritis is a chronic, long-term disease that affects millions of elderly adults. There is currently no known cure for it and treatment options are limited. New research, however, suggests that chair yoga is effective in relieving osteoarthritis pain.

Share on Pinterest The first new randomized control study suggests that chair yoga may be effective in relieving osteoarthritis pain.

Image credit: Florida Atlantic University



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 26 million adults aged 25 and above.

The condition is more prevalent among the elderly, affecting over 33 percent of seniors who are 65 years and older.

Also known as degenerative joint disease, the condition affects the hyaline cartilage in the joints, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling.

Although there is no cure for osteoarthritis, research has shown that exercise, such as swimming or walking, is one of the best therapies available.

However, seniors may find it increasingly difficult to stay physically active. With age, many adults lose the ability to exercise while standing, as the muscle strength and balance decline. When affected by osteoarthritis, the pain makes it even more difficult to participate in full-body physical activity.

This is why a team of researchers from Florida Atlantic University set out to examine the benefits of a less exerting type of yoga practice for seniors with osteoarthritis.