A study, recently published in the journal Brain and Cognition, finds that trained musicians have faster reaction times than their non-musical peers. For the first time, this effect is demonstrated in their responses to auditory and tactile cues.

Share on Pinterest Musicians’ reaction times to sensory stimuli may be better than those of non-musicians.

Studies investigating how musical training affects the brain have grown in number over recent years.

Earlier work has shown anatomical and structural changes in visual, tactile, and auditory regions of the brain.

However, little research has been done beyond the realms of audio and visual information; how our sense of touch is involved has received much less attention.

The latest study in this field asks whether musicality might improve reaction times – not just in relation to sight and sound, but also using tactile stimuli.

As the authors explain, they wanted to find out “whether long-term musical training might also enhance other multisensory processes at a behavioral level.”

The study was conducted at the Université de Montréal’s (UdeM) School of Speech Language Pathology and Audiology, part of UdeM’s medical faculty in Canada.

Led by Simon Landry, the research formed part of his doctoral thesis in biomedical science, and his area of specific interest is how sound and touch interact. Landry wants to understand “how playing a musical instrument affects the senses in a way that is not related to music.”