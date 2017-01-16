As more and more women decide to become mothers later in life, the risk of experiencing pregnancy complications also increases. New research explores why this may be the case, suggesting that a delayed and longer labor may play a role.

Share on Pinterest New research explains some of the mechanisms behind childbirth complications.

An increasing number of women are choosing to have their first child later in life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that in the last 4 decades, the number of women choosing to have a child at the age of 35 or above has risen dramatically – from 1.7 per 1,000 births in 1973, to 11 per 1,000 in 2012.

Some studies suggest that the increase in first births to older mothers has also been accompanied by an increase in pregnancy complications.

An advanced maternal age is considered to be a factor in high-risk pregnancy, and older mothers are more likely to need a cesarean section in order to aid delivery. Some of the cases requiring assisted delivery suggest that there are issues with how well the uterus contracts during birth.

Researchers from King’s College London (KCL) in the United Kingdom have investigated the physiological changes in the mother’s body that could explain contraction-related pregnancy complications.

The study, published in the journal Physiology, used mouse models to examine the link between maternal aging and the structure of the uterus.