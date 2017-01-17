New guidelines recommend that doctors use a less aggressive threshold for treating high blood pressure, or hypertension, in otherwise healthy adults aged 60 and above.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common disease in which blood flows through the arteries at higher than normal pressures. It affects around 29 percent of adults in the United States.

Traditionally, the threshold for systolic blood pressure (the upper reading) above which doctors consider prescribing treatment has been 140 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg).

The American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) now recommend that doctors start treatment in otherwise healthy adults aged 60 and older if their systolic blood pressure persistently reads 150 mm Hg or higher, in order to reduce the risk of death, stroke, and cardiac events.

The two groups issued the new guideline following a review of the evidence on the benefits and harms of higher versus lower blood pressure thresholds for the treatment of hypertension in adults aged 60 and older.

The joint guideline and details of the evidence review are published online in Annals of Internal Medicine. A summary will also appear in the March/April 2017 issue of Annals of Family Medicine.

To arrive at the new guidelines, the groups carried out a systematic review of randomized controlled trials and observational studies. They looked for studies published from the start of database records to January 2015, and updated the list with a MEDLINE search up to September 2016.

They evaluated the evidence by analyzing deaths from all causes, together with illnesses, harms, and deaths linked to stroke and major cardiac events, including fatal and non-fatal heart attacks and sudden cardiac death.

There was not enough evidence to make recommendations about diastolic blood pressure targets.