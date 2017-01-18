Researchers in Spain have discovered that a protein called CPEB4 may help to prevent fatty liver, a condition in which fat builds up in the liver. They showed that mice with low levels of CPEB4 developed fatty liver as they aged, and they also found that the protein plays an important role in how liver cells respond to stress.

Researchers found a protein that plays a key role in the development of fatty liver. This image shows a section of a mouse's liver affected by the disease, with accumulated fat or lipid droplets (in red) inside cells. The blue dots are cell nuclei.

Image credit: C. Maíllo, IRB Barcelona

The team – led by researchers from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) and the IDIBAPS Biomedical Research Institute, which is part of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona – reports the findings in the journal Nature Cell Biology.

The researchers hope that the discovery will lead to treatments that fight and even prevent fatty liver – also known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease – which is the most common chronic liver disease in developed countries.

Dr. Mercedes Fernández, one of the study co-leaders and head of the IDIBAPS group, says that while their study “does not have a direct and immediate clinical application,” it does, however, lay down “the foundation for the applied science that follows.”

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which too much fat builds up in hepatocytes, the most common cell in the liver. It is similar to alcoholic liver disease, except that it is also found in people who drink little or no alcohol.

NAFLD can progress to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) where, in addition to fat deposits, the liver also shows signs of inflammation and cell damage. NASH can also lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and eventually liver cancer.