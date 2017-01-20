Chronic kidney disease affects millions of people in the United States each year. New research points to a circulating protein that may be responsible for the decline in kidney function.

The Greek goddess Klotho was responsible for spinning the thread of life. She would decide when people were born, who should be put to death, and who should be spared.

The gene that was named after her may also hold the key to age and life expansion. The Klotho gene was initially identified as a potential age-suppressing gene in mice that could extend the lifespan when overexpressed.

There are two types of the Klotho protein – a membrane-bound Klotho and a secreted “soluble Klotho,” which circulates through the blood.

The gene has been shown to regulate some metabolic processes via endocrine pathways, and some studies have uncovered a link between mineral metabolism and aging.

Patients with kidney disease tend to have low levels of soluble Klotho, since the protein is primarily expressed in the kidney.