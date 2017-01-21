People in the United States who are a part of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, may be at greater risk of premature death than those who are not a part of the program, a new study finds.

Researchers suggest that people in the U.S. who are a part of the SNAP program may be at greater risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality.

Study leader Zach Conrad, Ph.D. – former postdoctoral fellow at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Medford, MA – and colleagues report their findings in the American Journal of Public Health.

SNAP is a food assistance program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Formerly known as the Food Stamps Program, SNAP offers food-purchasing assistance to individuals and families with a low income – defined as a gross monthly salary at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty line.

In 2015, the federal government spent approximately $75 billion on SNAP, helping around 1 in 6 low-income U.S. individuals to purchase food.

According to the USDA, SNAP is “the nation’s first line of defense against hunger and offers a powerful tool to improve nutrition among low-income people.”

Food items that are eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits include fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, poultry, breads, cereals, and dairy products, as well as plants and seeds that produce edible foods.

SNAP participants cannot use their benefits to purchase alcohol, cigarettes, or tobacco. However, “junk food” – such as soft drinks, candy, and cookies – can be purchased, since the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act defines eligible food as “any food or food product for home consumption.”