Researchers in Norway suggest that an answer to what causes Parkinson’s disease may lie in the mitochondria – the tiny powerhouses inside cells – of dopamine-producing cells. They found that dopamine cells in diseased brains are less able to protect against aging-related damage in their mitochondrial DNA than cells in healthy brains.

Study leader Dr. Charalampos Tzoulis – a neurologist at the University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, both in Norway – and colleagues hope that the discovery will lead to new treatments for Parkinson’s disease. They report the findings in the journal Nature Communications.

Parkinson’s is a progressive, brainwasting disease that affects movement and can manifest as a range of symptoms, including: muscle rigidity; speech problems; tremors in the hands, limbs, jaw, and face; and impaired posture, gait, and balance.

Despite decades of research, the exact causes of Parkinson’s disease remain a mystery. Experts generally agree that a combination of genetic and environmental factors – both of which vary from person to person – are involved.

An important known risk factor is age. The estimated risk of developing Parkinson’s disease is 2-4 percent for people aged 60 and over, compared with 1-2 percent in the general population.

The disease mainly affects dopamine-producing neurons or nerve cells in a brain structure known as the substantia nigra. As the disease progresses, these cells malfunction and die, depleting levels of dopamine, a chemical messenger that plays an important role in controlling movement.

Many scientists believe that a better understanding of the mechanisms behind the destruction of dopamine cells could lead to treatments that stop or even reverse Parkinson’s disease.