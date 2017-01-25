Researchers in Spain report that they have developed a 3-D bioprinter capable of producing human skin that is adequate for transplant into patients, or for testing drugs and cosmetics. Share on Pinterest Researchers in Spain have developed a 3-D bioprinter that produces skin suitable for transplanting into patients. It is currently undergoing European approval.

Image credit: UC3M The team, including a group from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) in Spain, describes the breakthrough in the journal Biofabrication. 3-D printing is an emerging new technology with applications in many fields. In medicine, for example, several groups worldwide are exploring ways to use 3-D printing to grow the complex tissues and organs of the human body. One group has successfully created a human ear, while another is working on 3-D printing bone tissue. One of the challenges of making human body parts with 3-D printing is not only replicating the complexity of the structures, but also ensuring that they survive transplantation in a living body. The researchers in Spain have already been engineering plasma-based, two-layered skin that has been used successfully to treat burns and other wounds in a large number of patients. With this method, however, it can take 3 weeks to produce the amount of skin required to cover an extensive burn or large wound. The other drawback is that much of the process is performed manually.

Large area of skin printed in 35 minutes In the new study, the authors report how the 3-D bioprinting method they developed generated a large (100 x 100 centimeters) area of skin in under 35 minutes – including the 30 minutes “required for fibrin gelation.” Instead of the cartridges of colored inks normally associated with printing, the 3-D bioprinter uses biological components. Experts say that these “bio-inks” are the key to the successful 3-D printing of human tissue and organs. As with their existing plasma-based, manual method, the skin-printing technology that the team from Spain has developed generates two layers of skin: the epidermis and the dermis. It prints the epidermis, including the stratum corneum (the protective outermost layer comprising keratinized cells). Then, it prints the deeper, thicker dermis, complete with fibroblasts that make collagen (the protein that gives skin its strength and elasticity). One of the researchers, Juan Francisco del Cañizo of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón and Universidad Complutense de Madrid, notes: “Knowing how to mix the biological components, in what conditions to work with them so that the cells don’t deteriorate, and how to correctly deposit the product is critical to the system.” A computer controls the bioprinting process in order to precisely deposit the bio-inks on a print bed to make the skin.